Economic News: IA Number One In US For Debt Reduction, But Joblessness Is Up

A new national study ranks Iowa the number one state in the country where residents have reduced their debt. The study looked at 300-thousand credit reports to identify changes in debt balances across all 50 states. Chief Credit Analyst Matt Schulz with Lending Tree says the research shows Iowans are paying off their debts strategically, such as those debts with higher interest rates. Iowans led the country in that category of getting rid of non-mortgage debts.

Meanwhile, Iowa's unemployment is slightly up at three percent, after staying the same for four months in a row. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says now that the election is over, she hopes Hawkeye State employers will start hiring again. She says manufacturing jobs saw some losses in Iowa after layoffs at large companies. Retail and hospitality jobs saw some gains.