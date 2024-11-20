© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Four IA Races May Be Decided By Recount

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST
Candidates in four Iowa races from this month's general election are asking for a recount. The closest of the four races has Democratic Incumbent state Senator Sarah Trone Garriott leading Republican Mark Hanson in Dallas County by just 24 votes. In Senate District 20, Democratic incumbent Nate Boulton trails Republican Mike Pike by 44 votes. In House District 98, Democratic incumbent Monica Kurth is 45 votes ahead of Republican Nathan Ramker. Recounts need to be completed by the December 2nd deadline for the Iowa Secretary of State to certify the results.
