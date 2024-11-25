© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Ag. Dept. Blocks IA's Attempt To Thwart SNAP Fund Use For Lab-Grown Meat

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:31 PM CST
A Beyond Meat burger is displayed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Francisco. The rise of meat alternatives made from plants, as well as meat grown from animal cells in labs, has sparked new laws on food labeling.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A Beyond Meat burger is displayed at a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Francisco. The rise of meat alternatives made from plants, as well as meat grown from animal cells in labs, has sparked new laws on food labeling.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is denying Iowa's request to prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to buy lab-grown meat or egg substitutes. The waiver request from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services raised concerns about the nutritional value of cultivated protein and egg substitutes. The USDA denied the waiver, citing a lack of information on how it would improve nutrition levels for Iowans, or measure the effects of banning lab-grown products. Iowa recently passed a law banning meat and egg substitutes, including lab-grown products, from being served in school meals.
meat processing U.S. Department of Agriculture iowa SNAP
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
