NE Defeats WI In College Football And Hoops In One Weekend

Dylan Raiola threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, Dante Dowdell ran for three scores and Nebraska beat Wisconsin 44-25 on Saturday to become eligible for a bowl for the first time since 2016. Nebraska stopped a four-game losing streak and beat the Badgers for the first time in 11 meetings. The Cornhuskers sprinted to the Wisconsin sideline as time ran out to claim the Freedom Trophy while students poured out of the stands onto the field to celebrate. The victory was the Cornhuskers’ first in nine tries under second-year coach Matt Rhule when playing for bowl eligibility.

Meanwhile, the University of Nebraska women's volleyball team is celebrating another win. The Huskers swept Wisconsin in three sets at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday. Nebraska improves to 28-and-one overall.