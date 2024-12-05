2025 MUD Budget Will See Increase In Rates, Decrease In Bills
The Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) Board of Directors approved the 2025 budget plan today. There are increases in natural gas and water rates. Still, M-U-D expects an almost two percent decrease for residential bills. They say the rate increases will be offset by a decrease in the cost of natural gas. The annual residential gas bill is projected to decrease by approximately 43-dollars per year. The annual residential water bill is projected to increase by approximately 22-dollars per year. The new rates take effect January 2nd.