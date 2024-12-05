© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

2025 MUD Budget Will See Increase In Rates, Decrease In Bills

Published December 5, 2024 at 10:50 AM CST
The Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) Board of Directors approved the 2025 budget plan today. There are increases in natural gas and water rates. Still, M-U-D expects an almost two percent decrease for residential bills. They say the rate increases will be offset by a decrease in the cost of natural gas. The annual residential gas bill is projected to decrease by approximately 43-dollars per year. The annual residential water bill is projected to increase by approximately 22-dollars per year. The new rates take effect January 2nd.
