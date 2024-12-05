MAPA Crash Data Reveals Nearly 50% Increase In Douglas County Traffic Deaths

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is sharing traffic crash data for the Omaha area. Officials tell WOWT that according to data from 2018 to 2022, drivers under the age of 25 are twice as likely to be involved in a deadly or serious crash. Traffic deaths in Douglas County are up by 47 percent this year. Officials say the data will help them create a plan by looking at the city's traffic signs, speed management and street redesign.