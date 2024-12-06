New Timeline Revealed For NE Freeway Expansion Plan

The Nebraska Expressway Expansion Plan will take longer than originally targeted. The 600-mile expressway plan is about 70-percent completed according to the Department of Transportation. But, the remaining expansion will likely take more time because funding isn't meeting earlier projections. The chair of the Nebraska Senate Transportation Committee, Senator Mike Moser, says the projection of income for the project is rising slightly, but the cost of building roads is going up much more quickly. The Nebraska Highway Commission will vote this Friday on 100-million-dollars in bonds to complete US Highway 275 between Norfolk and West Point. The stretch is part of one of the 16 expressway corridors in the expansion plan.