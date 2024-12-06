© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Timeline Revealed For NE Freeway Expansion Plan

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:06 AM CST
In a long exposure image, cars and trucks drive on the 405 Freeway during Los Angeles rush hour traffic in March 2022.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
In a long exposure image, cars and trucks drive on the 405 Freeway during Los Angeles rush hour traffic in March 2022.

The Nebraska Expressway Expansion Plan will take longer than originally targeted. The 600-mile expressway plan is about 70-percent completed according to the Department of Transportation. But, the remaining expansion will likely take more time because funding isn't meeting earlier projections. The chair of the Nebraska Senate Transportation Committee, Senator Mike Moser, says the projection of income for the project is rising slightly, but the cost of building roads is going up much more quickly. The Nebraska Highway Commission will vote this Friday on 100-million-dollars in bonds to complete US Highway 275 between Norfolk and West Point. The stretch is part of one of the 16 expressway corridors in the expansion plan.
