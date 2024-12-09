Settlement Makes Millions Available For Prescription Drug Consumers

Two pharmaceutical companies are settling lawsuits brought against them by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. Both Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex are accused in a conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate the prices of multiple generic prescription drugs. The two companies will pay more than 49-million-dollars combined, which will be distributed among 49 US states and territories. Nebraska consumers who got a generic prescription from either company could be compensated by going to AG Generic Drugs-dot-com.