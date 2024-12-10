© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fortenberry Betting On Trump For Political Redemption

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:25 AM CST
Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is continuing his efforts to clear his name. WOWT reports attorneys for Fortenberry have filed a motion to delay his case in Washington, D.C., because they believe President-elect Trump's administration will make a different decision on his case based on campaign promises. Fortenberry, who resigned from congress two years ago after he was found guilty of lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions, is set to go to trial on February 3rd. His previous conviction was thrown out by the Court of Appeals.
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source