Fortenberry Betting On Trump For Political Redemption

Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is continuing his efforts to clear his name. WOWT reports attorneys for Fortenberry have filed a motion to delay his case in Washington, D.C., because they believe President-elect Trump's administration will make a different decision on his case based on campaign promises. Fortenberry, who resigned from congress two years ago after he was found guilty of lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions, is set to go to trial on February 3rd. His previous conviction was thrown out by the Court of Appeals.