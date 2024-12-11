Pillen Unburdens NE National Guard From Tuition/Income Tax

A 900-thousand-dollar cap on the state-funded tuition program for Nebraska National Guard members is removed. Governor Jim Pillen signed the measure into law yesterday. The program will now provide 100-percent undergraduate tuition credit and a 50-percent tuition credit for graduate and professional degrees. Members of the Nebraska National Guard are also getting a tax break from the state. Governor Pillen has signed a measure to exempt National Guard income from state income tax. The change will take effect January 1st.