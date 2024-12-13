© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

ND Approves Permits For Carbon Pipeline Through Midwest

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.
Julia Simon
/
NPR
A sign for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Satartia, Miss. There are now about 5,300 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S., but in the next few decades, that number could grow to more than 65,000 miles.

North Dakota regulators have approved permits for underground carbon dioxide storage for a massive pipeline proposed for the Midwest. The approval Thursday is another victory for Summit Carbon Solutions, whose project has faced fierce opposition from landowners. The proposed 2,500-mile, $8 billion pipeline would transport carbon dioxide emissions from 57 ethanol plants in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska for storage deep underground in North Dakota. Summit has approval for its route in Iowa and North Dakota. Some opponents argue the amount of greenhouse gases sequestered through the process won't have a great impact.
