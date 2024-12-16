Stothert Addresses Omaha's Response To Weekend Ice Storm

A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road. Many events have been canceled across the region, and businesses announced plans to open late Saturday as officials urged people to stay home if possible. But temperatures rose high enough in the afternoon to melt the ice in most places.

Meanwhile, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is addressing the city's response to Friday's ice storm. Stothert tells WOWT crews treated main and secondary roads prior to the storm, but rains washed away the brine solution. Stothert says crews worked nonstop to treat roads again on Friday night, and she noted that she will meet with first responders to find areas of improvement ahead of future snow and ice events.