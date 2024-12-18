© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Trump Team Sues Des Moines Newspaper Over Pre-Election Poll

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published December 18, 2024 at 11:37 AM CST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Steve Pope
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

President-elect Donald Trump is accusing the Des Moines Register newspaper and its pollster of “brazen election interference” for publishing a poll the weekend before the election that showed Democrat Kamala Harris was leading by three percentage points in the midwestern state. Pollster J. Ann Selzer's survey was considered a real surprise at the time — and Trump wound up winning Iowa by more than 13 points. The Register called the lawsuit meritless and said it stands by its reporting. It continues a campaign against the media by the president-elect, who this past weekend won a settlement in a defamation lawsuit against ABC.
News KIOS Newspolitical partiesPresident-Elect TrumpNewspaperDes Moines
Associated Press
