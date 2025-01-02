© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

2025 Brings Lower Tax Rate, Higher Registration Fees For IA

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:55 PM CST
Despite the high U.S. corporate tax rate, deductions and credits help push down businesses' total tax liability, meaning that many companies end up paying far less than the statutory rate.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP/Getty Images
Despite the high U.S. corporate tax rate, deductions and credits help push down businesses' total tax liability, meaning that many companies end up paying far less than the statutory rate.

Iowans are seeing a lower income tax rate in 2025. The new rate took effect yesterday, going down to three-point-eight percent for all taxpayers. That means Iowans now have the sixth-lowest state income tax rate in the country. It's the latest in a string of efforts by Iowa's legislature to bring down tax rates in the state, with the latest being signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last year. The rate is expected to save Iowans roughly one-billion dollars in taxes over the first two years.
While a lower income tax has come to Iowa, Iowans will be paying more to register their vehicles. An increase in vehicle registration fees went into effect yesterday, which will see drivers pay an extra ten dollars for a new registration. There's also a ten dollar increase for different applications, including a replacement copy of a title and a new title when transferring. Those applications will now cost 30 dollars instead of 20.
Tags
News KIOS Newstaxesvehicle registrationiowa
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source