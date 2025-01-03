© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Scott County Sheriff Takes Aim At New IA Lt. Gov

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published January 3, 2025 at 9:20 AM CST
A caucus sign near the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 8.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A caucus sign near the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 8.

The Scott County Sheriff will be pursuing an ethics complaint against the state's new lieutenant governor again. Sheriff Tim Lane's first complaint in mid-December was rejected by the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee because it was filed the same day Chris Cournoyer assumed the post of lieutenant governor so there was nothing to investigate. Lane's ethics complaint accuses Cournoyer of harassment of a citizen, disclosure of confidential information, and improper use of confidential information to further her own interest, among other things. Lane says he's concerned that a sheriff's ability to discipline employees could be at risk if Statehouse politicians are associated with those workers and then pursue legislation in a retaliatory manner.
