Scott County Sheriff Takes Aim At New IA Lt. Gov

The Scott County Sheriff will be pursuing an ethics complaint against the state's new lieutenant governor again. Sheriff Tim Lane's first complaint in mid-December was rejected by the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee because it was filed the same day Chris Cournoyer assumed the post of lieutenant governor so there was nothing to investigate. Lane's ethics complaint accuses Cournoyer of harassment of a citizen, disclosure of confidential information, and improper use of confidential information to further her own interest, among other things. Lane says he's concerned that a sheriff's ability to discipline employees could be at risk if Statehouse politicians are associated with those workers and then pursue legislation in a retaliatory manner.