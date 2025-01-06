© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE Feels Sting Of Winter Weather

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:37 AM CST

The winter weather is impacting travel in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, state highways and interstates remain either partially or completely snow covered through most of the state, but crews are working to clear the roads. Numerous crashes yesterday also led to closures on I-80. The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for the central and southern parts of the state until today at 11:00 a.m. Wind chills as low as 25-degrees below zero are expected, and the dangerous cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes as well as hypothermia.
