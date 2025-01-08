IA Joins Lawsuit Against Federal Housing Standards

Iowa is going after the federal government over housing efficiency standards. Attorney General Brenna Bird and 14 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for what they called "radical, green mandates," claiming it will make affordable housing more expensive. The suit calls the standards, which can impact what type of ventilation systems and lighting are used in new housing, "unconstitutional" and provides almost no benefit to the environment. Bird argued the standards are pricing many Iowans out of "homeownership completely."