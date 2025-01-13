© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Rep Nunn Introduces Bills To Combat Corruption In D.C.

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published January 13, 2025 at 11:27 AM CST
Iowa Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn speaks at an October campaign event outside Des Moines.
Danielle Kurtzleben
/
NPR
Iowa Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn speaks at an October campaign event outside Des Moines.

Iowa Representative Zach Nunn is introducing a bill that aims to address corruption in D.C. The "Corruption in Government Act" involved banning insider trading among members of Congress, ending automatic pay raises for lawmakers, and prohibiting members from becoming lobbyists after they step down from their public office positions. Representative Nunn is also hoping to pass the "Back to Work Act" that would require some federal employees to spend 60-percent of their time in the office. Nunn says Democrats, Republicans and independents have come forward and said, "let's start fixing some of the corruption that's really taken root in Washington."
