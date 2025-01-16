ESPY Winner Hoffman Dead At 19

Jack Hoffman, the cancer patient who captured the hearts of Nebraska football fans and inspired the nation as a 7-year-old with his touchdown run during the 2013 spring game, has died at the age of 19. Team Jack Foundation executive director Kylie Dockter said Hoffman died of brain cancer early Wednesday at his home in Atkinson, Nebraska. Jack met President Barack Obama after his touchdown run and the play earned ESPN's 2013 ESPY Award for Best Moment in Sports. Jack's father Andy Hoffman died of brain cancer in 2021.