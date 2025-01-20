17 Years Old? You Can Likely Vote In NE

Most 17-year-olds in Nebraska can now register to vote. The Douglas County Election Commission says anyone who will turn 18 by November fourth of this year is eligible to register and vote in local elections in the meantime. No statewide elections are scheduled in Nebraska this year. Locally, the race for Omaha Mayor and election of all seven Omaha City Council seats will be voted on in the Spring. Douglas County voters can register at the Election Commission Office on West Center Road in Omaha.