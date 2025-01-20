© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

17 Years Old? You Can Likely Vote In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 20, 2025 at 1:57 PM CST
A man votes at a public library turned into an early voting polling station in Black Mountain, N.C., on Oct. 29.
Yasuyoshi Chiba
/
AFP via Getty Images
A man votes at a public library turned into an early voting polling station in Black Mountain, N.C., on Oct. 29.

Most 17-year-olds in Nebraska can now register to vote. The Douglas County Election Commission says anyone who will turn 18 by November fourth of this year is eligible to register and vote in local elections in the meantime. No statewide elections are scheduled in Nebraska this year. Locally, the race for Omaha Mayor and election of all seven Omaha City Council seats will be voted on in the Spring. Douglas County voters can register at the Election Commission Office on West Center Road in Omaha.
Tags
News KIOS Newsteenagersvoter registrationelection
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source