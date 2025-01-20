Respiratory Illnesses Of All Kinds Up In Douglas County

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Douglas County. The Department of Health Services says more than 400 influenza cases were reported across the county last week. DHS says COVID 19 and RSV activity has also been increasing for the past month. Twice as many COVID cases were reported in December than there were in November, and there was a 50-percent increase in RSV last week compared to the week before. DHS says those interested can find more information on vaccines on DouglasCountyHealth-dot-com.