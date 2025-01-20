© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Respiratory Illnesses Of All Kinds Up In Douglas County

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 20, 2025 at 2:01 PM CST
Different types of coronaviruses can cause a simple cold or a deadly respiratory illness, such as SARS.
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Douglas County. The Department of Health Services says more than 400 influenza cases were reported across the county last week. DHS says COVID 19 and RSV activity has also been increasing for the past month. Twice as many COVID cases were reported in December than there were in November, and there was a 50-percent increase in RSV last week compared to the week before. DHS says those interested can find more information on vaccines on DouglasCountyHealth-dot-com.
Tags
News KIOS NewsrespiratorsCOVID 19Flu Shotsdouglas county
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source