IA State Mandate To Limit Discussion Of Scientific Topics In Classrooms Meets Resistance

Educators aren't happy about a proposed state mandate that aims to remove the phrase "climate change" and teachings about evolution in the classroom. The Iowa Department of Education held a public feedback meeting last week about the change and everyone who gave feedback was against it. Speakers said removing the words "climate change" and replacing references to evolution would be a disadvantage to all students. The state's proposal wants the new standards to erase the phrase "climate change" and remove details like the Earth's age from science standards. The wording doesn't prevent teachers from teaching about climate change, but they do say it makes it harder.