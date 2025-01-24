Family Of Woman Who Died In Police Custody Sues CHI Health

The family of a woman who died in Omaha Police custody is suing CHI Health. Court documents say Aundrea Milnes was taken to CHI in November 2022 by ambulance, complaining of abdominal pain. The suit says a doctor diagnosed Milnes with menstrual cramps and discharged her from the hospital, but she didn't want to leave. The hospital called OPD to report Milnes for trespassing. Officers arrested her and booked her at Douglas County Corrections about 5 a.m., where she died less than twelve hours later. Milnes' family attorney says she died from complications of an abdominal and intestinal condition. A grand jury ruled there was no wrongdoing by law enforcement. CHI Health says medical staff met the standard of care.