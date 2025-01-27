Badgers Smash Huskers 83-55, Extending NE Loss Streak To Six

John Tonje scored 27 points and No. 18 Wisconsin never trailed while trouncing Nebraska 83-55 on Sunday to hand the Cornhuskers their sixth consecutive loss. Wisconsin (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) bounced back from an 85-83 loss at UCLA that snapped a seven-game winning streak. Wisconsin grabbed a 19-2 lead less than five minutes into the game by shooting 7 of 8 from the floor and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Nebraska responded with a 19-5 spurt. But the Badgers answered with a 16-2 run and never looked back.