Clark Foundation Directs Grant Funds To IA Charities

Basketball star Caitlin Clark has awarded $22,000 grants through her foundation to four Iowa charities that she said inspired her during her time at the University of Iowa. The recipients are the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and Special Olympics Iowa-East Central. Clark said the sense of community has always been one of her favorite things about Iowa City. Clark previously has provided product donations and participated in events and fundraising efforts for the four organizations. She regularly visited the children's hospital when she was at Iowa.