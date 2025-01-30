© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Feds Ask That Fortenberry Case Be Dismissed

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:54 PM CST
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss their case against a former Nebraska congressman charged with lying to authorities about a foreign billionaire’s illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign. A court filing Wednesday doesn’t explain why the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., is seeking the dismissal of charges against former U.S. Rep. Jeffrey Fortenberry. The nine-term Republican resigned after a related conviction in Los Angeles in 2022. After an appellate court reversed Fortenberry's conviction, he was charged again last year. Fortenberry’s trial was the first for a sitting member of Congress since Ohio Democratic Rep. Jim Traficant was convicted of bribery and other felony charges in 2002.
News KIOS NewsJeff Fortenberryfederal courtslegal action
Associated Press
