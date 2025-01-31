Jury Clears CHI In Negligence Suit

CHI Health is cleared in the death of a woman. WOWT reports that a jury found CHI Health to be not negligent in the death of 47-year-old Aundrea Milnes. Milnes was brought to the hospital on November 3rd, 2022, complaining of abdominal pain and was diagnosed with menstrual cramps and stabilized before being discharged. Milnes was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave the hospital and died at the Douglas County Jail later that day from what her family's attorney says was complications of an abdominal and intestinal condition.