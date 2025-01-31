© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jury Clears CHI In Negligence Suit

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:26 PM CST

CHI Health is cleared in the death of a woman. WOWT reports that a jury found CHI Health to be not negligent in the death of 47-year-old Aundrea Milnes. Milnes was brought to the hospital on November 3rd, 2022, complaining of abdominal pain and was diagnosed with menstrual cramps and stabilized before being discharged. Milnes was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave the hospital and died at the Douglas County Jail later that day from what her family's attorney says was complications of an abdominal and intestinal condition.
Tags
News KIOS NewsCHI healthnegligencelegal action
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source