Rhule Dismisses Spring Game, Citing Player Poaching

The Nebraska Huskers’ Spring game likely won’t be held going forward because of coach Matt Rhule’s concern about other teams poaching his players. Rhule says it doesn't make sense to showcase players for other schools by holding a televised scrimmage in the spring. Rhule said several schools offered his players opportunities after their performances in the spring game. The spring game has a long tradition at Nebraska. Last year the event drew more than 60,000 and ranked fourth in the nation in attendance behind spring games at Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State.