© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Rhule Dismisses Spring Game, Citing Player Poaching

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published February 3, 2025 at 9:42 AM CST
-

The Nebraska Huskers’ Spring game likely won’t be held going forward because of coach Matt Rhule’s concern about other teams poaching his players. Rhule says it doesn't make sense to showcase players for other schools by holding a televised scrimmage in the spring. Rhule said several schools offered his players opportunities after their performances in the spring game. The spring game has a long tradition at Nebraska. Last year the event drew more than 60,000 and ranked fourth in the nation in attendance behind spring games at Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State.
Tags
News KIOS Newscollege footballnebraska huskerscollege athletics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source