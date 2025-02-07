© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

IA Politicians Join Trump In Lawsuit Against Newspaper, Pollster

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:56 AM CST
A caucus sign near the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 8.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A caucus sign near the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 8.

Iowa Congresswoman Marinette Miller-Meeks, and Brad Zaun, a former state senator who lost his re-election bid are joining President Trump in a lawsuit. The three are suing the Des Moines Register and former pollster Ann Selzer saying a poll published ahead of November's General Election was brazen election interference. The poll showed Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris with an unexpected lead of three points in Iowa. It also showed Miller-Meeks challenger leading by 16-points. Miller-Meeks won by 800 votes. The case has been moved to federal court.
