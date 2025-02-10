Tallest Cottonwood In US Is Also NE State Tree

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

The largest eastern cottonwood tree in the United States is in Nebraska. The eastern cottonwood is also Nebraska's state tree. The 85 foot tall tree with a trunk circumference of more than 37 feet is in the Pibel Lake Recreation Area, west of Albion. The National Register of Champion Trees believes it to be up to 120 years old. The American elm was Nebraska's state tree from 1937 until 1972, when it was replaced by the eastern cottonwood -- the elm population was being decimated by Dutch elm disease.
