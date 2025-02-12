NE AG Challenges Dietary Recommendations Sidelining Meat/Dairy

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is speaking out against dietary recommendations in the most recent "Dietary Guidelines for Americans." WOWT reports 23 states are pushing back against the dietary recommendations, which lists beans, peas, and lentils as preferred sources of protein, and lists meat, poultry, and eggs as last on the list of protein sources. Hilgers says he is looking forward to working with the Trump Administration to “correct the out-of-touch ideas and help people make science-based dietary choices.”