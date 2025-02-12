© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

NE AG Challenges Dietary Recommendations Sidelining Meat/Dairy

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 12, 2025 at 11:48 AM CST
margouillatphotos
/
Getty Images

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is speaking out against dietary recommendations in the most recent "Dietary Guidelines for Americans." WOWT reports 23 states are pushing back against the dietary recommendations, which lists beans, peas, and lentils as preferred sources of protein, and lists meat, poultry, and eggs as last on the list of protein sources. Hilgers says he is looking forward to working with the Trump Administration to “correct the out-of-touch ideas and help people make science-based dietary choices.”
Tags
News KIOS NewsPublic HealthSustainable FoodMike Hilgers
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source