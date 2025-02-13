Omaha Stem Cell Exec Settles Criminal Case In IA

An executive of an Omaha-based stem cell company accused of wrongfully promoting his company's treatments is reaching a settlement. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says Michael Pavey tricked Iowans by marketing and selling unproven and dangerous stem cell treatments as cures for a range of health disorders. She said Pavey specifically targeted older Iowans and created a testimonial video used to mislead people in sales seminars touting the effectiveness of the treatments. The settlement permanently bans Pavey from marketing or selling stem cell treatments in Iowa. He must also pay approximately 240-thousand dollars in restitution.