Winter Storm Leads To At Least Two Deaths In Eastern NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:27 AM CST
A motorist drives through the snow near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Sunday in Louisville, Ky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.
Luke Sharrett
/
Getty Images
A motorist drives through the snow near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Sunday in Louisville, Ky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.

Nebraska is moving forward following this week's winter storm. The Omaha area received up to five inches of snow as the storm moved through the state Tuesday afternoon through yesterday morning. WOWT reports a wind gust of 77-miles-per-hour was recorded in Fairbury, Nebraska, on Tuesday evening.
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 300 weather-related driving incidents during the overnight storm. State Patrol says the department responded to almost 30 crashes, and hundreds of motorist assists since the storm started yesterday. One semi versus car crash in Grand Island resulted in multiple deaths. State Patrol says there are still many slick spots, and ongoing winds could still blow snow and affect visibility.
News KIOS Newswinter stormWinter Drivingomaha traffic
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source