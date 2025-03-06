Winter Storm Leads To At Least Two Deaths In Eastern NE

Nebraska is moving forward following this week's winter storm. The Omaha area received up to five inches of snow as the storm moved through the state Tuesday afternoon through yesterday morning. WOWT reports a wind gust of 77-miles-per-hour was recorded in Fairbury, Nebraska, on Tuesday evening.

Nebraska troopers responded to more than 300 weather-related driving incidents during the overnight storm. State Patrol says the department responded to almost 30 crashes, and hundreds of motorist assists since the storm started yesterday. One semi versus car crash in Grand Island resulted in multiple deaths. State Patrol says there are still many slick spots, and ongoing winds could still blow snow and affect visibility.