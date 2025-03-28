© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

IA AG Sues County Sheriff Over ICE-Related FB Post

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:21 AM CDT
Iowa’s Republican attorney general is suing a county sheriff over his Facebook post saying his department doesn’t always need to detain people at the request of federal immigration authorities. That could jeopardize the county’s state funding. The suit alleges Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx violated Iowa law because his Facebook post discouraged cooperation with federal immigration officers. There has been a renewed push across the country to support President Donald Trump as his administration pursues mass deportations. The Trump administration also has begun taking legal action against governments that have adopted policies inhibiting ICE arrests and deportations.
