KIOS News

Winner-Take-All Movement Fails To Overcome Filibuster In NE Legislature

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:55 AM CDT

Nebraska will continue to split its presidential electoral votes by congressional district — at least for now. A bill to take Nebraska to a winner-take-all system failed to survive a filibuster Tuesday after two Republican lawmakers broke with their own party. The bill's failure preserves the Omaha area’s “blue dot” congressional district. Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District earned the nickname after voting for Democratic candidates in three of the past five presidential elections. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that split their electoral votes by congressional district. The 48 other states award all of their Electoral College votes to the statewide winner.
