© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Pillen Asks Trump For Disaster Declaration/Relief For March 2025 Storms

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT
A children's bicycle lays in snow from a recent winter storm.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
A children's bicycle lays in snow from a recent winter storm.

 

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is asking for a major disaster declaration for last month's storms. In a letter to President Trump, Pillen called the storms on March 18 and 19 one of the most destructive winter weather events to impact Nebraska in recent history. Damages in 27 counties are estimated at almost 65-million dollars. That includes Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Washington counties. Federal funding approval would help cover costs related to repairs and debris clean up.
Tags
News KIOS Newsrelief fundingdisaster reliefwinter stormJim Pillen
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source