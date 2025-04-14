Pillen Asks Trump For Disaster Declaration/Relief For March 2025 Storms

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is asking for a major disaster declaration for last month's storms. In a letter to President Trump, Pillen called the storms on March 18 and 19 one of the most destructive winter weather events to impact Nebraska in recent history. Damages in 27 counties are estimated at almost 65-million dollars. That includes Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Washington counties. Federal funding approval would help cover costs related to repairs and debris clean up.