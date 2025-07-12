© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

West Iowa First Responders Reveal 'Project Lifesaver'

Published July 12, 2025 at 7:39 PM CDT
The Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office announce Project Lifesaver. It's a public safety initiative to help quickly locate individuals who are prone to wandering due to cognitive conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, or other developmental challenges. Participants wear a small, battery-powered transmitter that emits a unique radio frequency. If a participant is missing, trained first responders used specialized equipment to track the signal and locate the individual.
