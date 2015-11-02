© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Music Interviews
Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by Mike Jacobs and Chris Cooke.

An Interview with Ramsey Lewis

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published September 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
ramseylewise1309881842220.jpg

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis died on Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 87.

In a career that spanned over 50 years, pianist Ramsey Lewis entertained jazz fans with a wide canvass of musical colors that has crossed over into pop and R&B, and even classical music.
Lewis was a three-time Grammy winner and recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award,  an accomplished performer, composer, pianist, and jazz and television radio personality. Lewis had dozens of albums to his credit and was well known for his mid 1960s musical successes.   Lewis earned his first gold record, as well as a Grammy award for Best Jazz Performance, for his version of Dobie Gray’s hit “The In Crowd.”  He also soared to top of the pop charts in 1966 with versions of “Hang On Sloopy” and “Wade In The Water.” 

The 1970s saw Lewis electrifying his sound on records such as Funky Serenity where he covered hits of the day as well as exploring the frontiers of jazz on a tune entitled "Dreams". On this tune Lewis and his trio create a sonic canvas which resembles the cosmic and contemplative jazz of the time, similar to the recordings of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock in the early 1970s. 
Ramsey Lewis’ 1974 hit album was entitled Sun Goddess, in which Lewis further experimented with electronic keyboards and featured Earth, Wind & Fire on the album and on the title track.

In his legendary career, Ramsey Lewis also recorded with countless artists to create innovative & memorable music, including Nancy Wilson, London’s Philharmonic Orchestra,  Dr. Billy Taylor, Grover Washington, Jr., Earl Klugh, and Dave Koz to name a few.  
Ramsey Lewis was also known for hosting "Legends of Jazz with Ramsey Lewis", a syndicated radio show and a 13-episode companion television series that was broadcast on PBS and featured live performances by jazz artists including including Larry Gray, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Joey Defrancesco, Dave Brubeck, Chick Corea, Kurt Elling, Benny Golson, Pat Metheny and Tony Bennett.  

For more information you may visit www.ramseylewis.com

KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke interviewed Ramsey Lewis in 2015 to promote his concert in Omaha with special guest vocalist and percussionist Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire . Click on the button to listen to the interview (Recording engineer: Mike Hansen).

Tags

Other Content Music Interviews
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke
Related Content
Load More