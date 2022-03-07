Jazz Calendar (Updated 3/7/2022)

Vesper Concerts is proud to present the energetic group Sybarite5 on Sunday, March 19. “HYPER-ACCURATE YET FIERCELY VIVACIOUS” (i care if you listen),” Smart as a fox” (Limelight Magazine), and more fascinating than a jar of lightning, Sybarite5 is dazzling audiences around the world with their luxurious sound and unexpected programming. Equal parts passion, grit, and musical ecstasy, Sybarite5 is an intoxicating cocktail of post-genre musical goodness expressed through the virtuosity of Sami Merdinian and Suliman Tekalli, violins; Caeli Smith, viola; Amanda Gookin, cello; and Louis Levitt, bass. This exciting quintet is constantly evolving, defying categorization, and has been keeping audiences on their toes for 10 years. Sybarite5 brings the art of the dance center stage for an evening of groove & dance-inspired works. The playlist spans everything from Jessica Meyer’s burlesque-influenced Slow Burn & Marc Mellits’ Groove Machine to new tango music from Pedro Giraudo and new compositions from the likes Alexandra Vrebalov, Shawn Conley, & Kenji Bunch. Sybarite5 will perform on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00pm at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street, in Omaha. For more information you may visit vesperconcerts.org

