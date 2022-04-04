Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Jazz Calendar (Updated 4/16/2022)
(Above: University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Band with Karrin Allyson at the piano. Photo: Chris Cooke/KIOS)
Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations:
|Omaha Performing Arts Society
o-pa.org
1200 Douglas Street, Omaha
402-345-0202
|Blues Society of Omaha
www.omahablues.com
|Arts Incorporated
www.artsincorporated.org
315 South 9th Street, Suite 110
Lincoln, NE 68508-2283
402-477-8008
|Lied Center for Performing Arts
www.liedcenter.org
12th and R Streets
P.O. Box 880151
Lincoln, Nebraska 68588-0151
Updated: February 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST
