© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Other Content
Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Jazz Calendar (Updated 4/16/2022)

KIOS | By KIOS
Published April 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
1 of 1  — karrinunoapril22med.jpg

(Above: University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Band with Karrin Allyson at the piano. Photo: Chris Cooke/KIOS)

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations:

Omaha Performing Arts Society
o-pa.org
1200 Douglas Street, Omaha
402-345-0202
Blues Society of Omaha
www.omahablues.com
Arts Incorporated
www.artsincorporated.org
315 South 9th Street, Suite 110
Lincoln, NE 68508-2283
402-477-8008
Lied Center for Performing Arts
www.liedcenter.org
12th and R Streets
P.O. Box 880151
Lincoln, Nebraska 68588-0151
Updated: February 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST
(Updated 2/22/2022)

Tags

Other Content Jazz CalendarMusicMusic news
Related Content
Load More