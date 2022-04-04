Jazz Calendar (Updated 4/4/2022)

The UNO Jazz Band and UNO alumna Karrin Allyson will present “Some of That

Sunshine-An Evening of Jazz” on Friday, April 15 at 7:30pm in the Jan and John Christensen Concert Hall at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. Allyson attended Omaha North High School and graduated from UNO with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now residing in New York,she has garnered five Grammy nominations and become an icon in modern vocal jazz. The concert will feature music from Allyson’s 2018 release Some of That Sunshine, her first recording to feature all original compositions. The April 15 concert will include Karrin’s compositions skillfully arranged for the UNO Jazz Band by UNO School of Music composition professor Dr. Darren Pettit. Tickets are $15 general admission and $8 Seniors/Military/Non-UNO students. UNO students and faculty will be admitted free with a MavCard. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the UNO School of Music Concert and Events page.

////////////////////////////////////////

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations: