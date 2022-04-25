Jazz Calendar (Updated 4/26/2022)

Emmaline (rhymes with clementine) is a 22-year-old vocalist, violinist and songwriter possessing a smoky, jazz-infused, genre-fluid voice admirable as much for the range of traditional sounds she draws upon, as for her startling freshness—fresh, as in new and innovative as well as in attitude and sly humor. Her songs are bold in statement and soft in feel, her flow supple and precise. She prides herself in being one who has listened with deep intention to her heroes—Anita O’Day and Billie Holiday, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo—and has already learned to rise above questions of category with a healthy sense of musical identity and forethought. She will perform on May 13th at 7:30pm at the Holland Performing Arts Center/Holland Music Club. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

The Jewish Community Center in Omaha will present Stan Spurgeon's Doors and Windows: Burt Bachrach Latin Jazz Tribute on Tuesday May 31st at 7:30 PM. The concert is part of a new series, Jazz at the J, with performances in the newly renovated Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater. For ticket information, you may visit www.jccomaha.org

