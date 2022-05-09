Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/16/2022)
The Jewish Community Center in Omaha will present Stan Spurgeon's Doors and Windows: Burt Bachrach Latin Jazz Tribute on Tuesday May 31st at 7:30 PM. The concert is part of a new series, Jazz at the J, with performances in the newly renovated Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater. For ticket information, you may visit www.jccomaha.org
Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations:
|Omaha Performing Arts Society
o-pa.org
1200 Douglas Street, Omaha
402-345-0202
|Blues Society of Omaha
www.omahablues.com
|Arts Incorporated
www.artsincorporated.org
315 South 9th Street, Suite 110
Lincoln, NE 68508-2283
402-477-8008
|Lied Center for Performing Arts
www.liedcenter.org
12th and R Streets
P.O. Box 880151
Lincoln, Nebraska 68588-0151
