Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/16/2022)

The Jewish Community Center in Omaha will present Stan Spurgeon's Doors and Windows: Burt Bachrach Latin Jazz Tribute on Tuesday May 31st at 7:30 PM. The concert is part of a new series, Jazz at the J, with performances in the newly renovated Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater. For ticket information, you may visit www.jccomaha.org

//////////////////////////////////////////////////

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations: