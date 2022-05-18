Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/18/2022)

Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.

Performances include:

June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars

June 14: Darryl White Quartet

June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com

The Jewish Community Center in Omaha will present Stan Spurgeon's Doors and Windows: Burt Bachrach Latin Jazz Tribute on Tuesday May 31st at 7:30 PM. The concert is part of a new series, Jazz at the J, with performances in the newly renovated Alan J. Levine Performing Arts Theater. For ticket information, you may visit jccomaha.org

