Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/1/2022)

Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.

Performances include:

June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars

June 14: Darryl White Quartet

June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com

In the mood for big band music? Experience the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Holland Music Club (located in the Scott Recital Hall at the Holland Center). You’ll hear greatest hits like “In The Mood,” “A String Of Pearls,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” Tuxedo Junction,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and of course their theme song “Moonlight Serenade” as they stop in Omaha for one night only on their national tour. The 18 member orchestra, their lead singers, and vocal group will perform their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. It is a show that continues to transport audiences back in time and is as nostalgic as it is exciting. Touring continuously since 1956, The Glenn Miller Orchestra has moved audiences for generations. See them perform on Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19.