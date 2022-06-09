Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/9/2022)

Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.

Performances include:

June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars

June 14: Darryl White Quartet

June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com

The Music For The City series continues with a show on Saturday June 11 at The Dam Bar @ Millers Landing, 151 Freedom Park Road in Omaha. Music for the City features artists from the world of blues & roots music. The June 11 show will be headlined by Canadian artist JW Jones. Also in the lineup is the Lucas Haneman Express, Jeremy Mercy & The Rapture Orphans and from the Blues Ed Youth Program, Us and Them. For more information, you may visit www.musicforthecity.net

