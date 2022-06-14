Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/14/2022)

Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.

Performances include:

June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars

June 14: Darryl White Quartet

June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

The Omaha Jazz Festival takes place on Friday, June 24 at 6:30pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. The festival will feature smooth jazz from saxophonist Norman Brown, as well as keyboardist and composer Brian Simpson with guitarist Steve Oliver. For more details you may visit

omahajazzfestival.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations: