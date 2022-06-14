Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/14/2022)
Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.
Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.
Performances include:
June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars
June 14: Darryl White Quartet
June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue
June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds
For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
The Omaha Jazz Festival takes place on Friday, June 24 at 6:30pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. The festival will feature smooth jazz from saxophonist Norman Brown, as well as keyboardist and composer Brian Simpson with guitarist Steve Oliver. For more details you may visit
omahajazzfestival.com
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations:
|Omaha Performing Arts Society
o-pa.org
1200 Douglas Street, Omaha
402-345-0202
|Blues Society of Omaha
www.omahablues.com
|Arts Incorporated
www.artsincorporated.org
315 South 9th Street, Suite 110
Lincoln, NE 68508-2283
402-477-8008
|Lied Center for Performing Arts
www.liedcenter.org
12th and R Streets
P.O. Box 880151
Lincoln, Nebraska 68588-0151