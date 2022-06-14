Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/22/2022)

The beloved Omaha tradition, Jazz on the Green, is back for another summer of free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. JOTG takes place every Thursday July 7 through August 11, 2022. The lawn opens at 5:00 PM, preshow at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Jazz on the Green Lineup:

Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino with Matt Wallace & Latin Knights

July 7, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Alexis Arai is one of today’s most talented vocalists. Her four-octave range and eclectic style allows her to smoothly transition from the sultriest of jazz to the liveliest of pop making each encounter unforgettable. She makes a smooth line even silkier – a hot line even hotter!

Rhythm Collective with Linoma Mashers

July 14, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Rhythm Collective is the Omaha area’s only Caribbean voice, formed around the singer-songwriter talents of Joseph Mitchell. This award-winning band and the recipient of multiple OEA Omaha Entertainment Awards performs original reggae and calypso tunes as well as standard island reggae tunes and American Classic rock in reggae and ska styles.

Jon Cleary with Occasional Brothers

July 21, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Cleary’s work pays obvious homage to the classic Crescent City keyboard repertoire created by such icons as Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Dr. John, and James Booker – while also using it as a launching pad for a style that incorporates such other diverse influences as 70s soul and R&B, gospel music, funk, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Cuban rhythms, and much more.

Shaun Johnson Big Band with the UNO Jazz Ensemble

July 28, 2022 - 7:30 PM

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare, newcomer to traditional pop — fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge.

Naughty Professor

August 4, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Naughty Professor is an iconoclastic New Orleans-based jazz-funk sextet whose adventurous recordings and horn-charged, high-energy live performances have earned them an enthusiastic fan base, critical acclaim, and widespread attention from their musical peers. Weaving together complex, inventive compositions and loose, organic improvisation, the band honors their hometown's jazz, R&B and brass-band traditions while looking to the future.

Lakecia Benjamin

with All Young Girls Are Machine Guns

August 11, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Voted by 2020 Downbeat Critics Poll Rising star Alto Saxophonist and Up and Coming Artist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association, charismatic and dynamic saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin fuses traditional conceptions of jazz, hip hop, and soul. Benjamin’s electric presence and fiery sax-work has shared stages with several legendary artists, including Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, The Roots, and Macy Gray. As the bandleader of Lakecia Benjamin and Soul Squad, she melds the vintage sounds of James Brown, Maceo Parker, Sly and the Family Stone, and the Meters with soaring, dance-floor worthy rhythms

For more information you may visit https://o-pa.org/jazz-on-the-green

//////////////////

/////////////////////////////////////////

Jazz in June returns to Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Each free concert will take place from 7-8:45 p.m., with a 15-minute intermission.

Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, and Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. Attendees must bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP Tickets are available for a guaranteed space in the VIP section.

Performances include:

June 7: Andy William and Nebraska All Stars

June 14: Darryl White Quartet

June 21: Kurt Elling and Superblue

June 28: Davina and the Vagabonds

For more information you may visit jazzinjune.com

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

The Omaha Jazz Festival takes place on Friday, June 24 at 6:30pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. The festival will feature smooth jazz from saxophonist Norman Brown, as well as keyboardist and composer Brian Simpson with guitarist Steve Oliver. For more details you may visit

omahajazzfestival.com

//////////////////////////

Playing with Fire concerts return on July 15-16 at Turner Park in Omaha at Midtown Crossing. The lineup on Friday the 15th includes Ghost Town Blues Band, Twelve Bar Blues Band and Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck. On Saturday the 16th, Mike Zito Big Band, Levi Platero Band , and Twelve Bar Blues Band take the stage.

For more information, please visit www.playingwithfireomaha.net

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Stay up to date with upcoming music performances as local non-profits re-open their venues, with social distancing and safety in mind in response to COVID-19. More details are available with the following links to these organizations: