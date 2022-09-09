An interview with Karrin Allyson

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke features music and conversation with Karrin Allyson on Tuesday's Jazz in the Afternoon.

Allyson attended Omaha North High School and graduated from UNO with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now residing in New York, she has garnered five Grammy nominations and become an icon in modern vocal jazz.

Omaha native and Grammy award nominated vocalist Karrin Allyson recently spoke with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke. During the conversation, Allyson discussed in detail her 2018 release Some of That Sunshine, her first recording to feature all original compositions. She also spoke of her educational experiences and connections with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, in addition to the performance with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Band at the UNO campus in April, 2022.

Click on the interview button to hear the interview with Karrin Allyson.