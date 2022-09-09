© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Other Content
Music Interviews
Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by Mike Jacobs and Chris Cooke.

An interview with Karrin Allyson

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
web1_160912_PDN_KarrinAllyson1_tsr.jpg
1 of 1

Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke features music and conversation with Karrin Allyson on Tuesday's Jazz in the Afternoon.

Allyson attended Omaha North High School and graduated from UNO with a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance. Now residing in New York, she has garnered five Grammy nominations and become an icon in modern vocal jazz.

Omaha native and Grammy award nominated vocalist Karrin Allyson recently spoke with Jazz in the Afternoon host Chris Cooke. During the conversation, Allyson discussed in detail her 2018 release Some of That Sunshine, her first recording to feature all original compositions. She also spoke of her educational experiences and connections with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, in addition to the performance with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Band at the UNO campus in April, 2022.

Click on the interview button to hear the interview with Karrin Allyson.

Tags
Other Content Music InterviewsMusic newsJazzMusic
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
See stories by Chris Cooke
Related Content
  • jita_logo.png
    Jazz in the Afternoon (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
    For over thirty years Every Tuesday-Friday, Jazz in the Afternoon has brought you mainstream jazz here on KIOS. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-3:00PM, Chris Cooke presents the wide spectrum of jazz recordings dating back to the "golden age" of jazz in the 1920's through its evolution in swing, bop, Latin and other styles right up to today's new releases. We also have a strong commitment to keeping you up to date on the local scene bringing you artists from the Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas and partnering with local non-profit organizations to publicize major jazz concerts in our area with music and interviews. Straight-ahead and in the pocket. Jazz in the Afternoon is your ticket to great jazz music during the weekdays here at KIOS. Have a question or comment? Write us at jazz@kios.org
  • jita_logo_0.png
    Jazz in the Afternoon (Wednesdays and Fridays)
    For over thirty years, every Tuesday-Friday, Jazz in the Afternoon has brought you mainstream jazz here on KIOS FM. On Wednesday and Friday from 1:00-3:00PM, Mike Jacobs presents the wide spectrum of jazz recordings dating back to the "golden age" of jazz in the 1920's through its evolution in swing, bop, Latin and other styles right up to today's new releases. We also have a strong commitment to keeping you up to date on the local scene bringing you artists from the Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas and partnering with local non-profit organizations to publicize major jazz concerts in our area with music and interviews. Straight-ahead and in the pocket. Jazz in the Afternoon is your ticket to great jazz music during the weekdays here at KIOS. Have a question or comment? Write us at jazz@kios.org
  • Music Interviews
    Interviews with leading musicians on today's scene presented by Mike Jacobs and Chris Cooke.
Load More