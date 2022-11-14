The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra - Jazz Ambassador

Join the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra on Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30pm for their debut concert of the season. Taking place at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, the NJO will present “Jazz Ambassador,” featuring Scott Robinson on saxophone! Scott Robinson, primarily a tenor saxophonist, is one of today’s most wide-ranging instrumentalists. He has been heard numerous times on film, radio and television, and his discography now includes more than 275 recordings. A busy traveler, Scott has performed in some 60 nations, once completing tours on five continents in a three-month period. He has performed in such diverse and prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, the Village Vanguard, the Library of Congress, and the Vienna Opera House. A respected performer in all areas of jazz, from traditional to avant-garde, he has arrived at his own unique musical voice which, as once described in a Northsea Jazz Festival program, “combines solid foundations with great daring.” For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org

